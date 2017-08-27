Suspect arrested in robbery of Anderson Township store

A man claiming to have two guns is in custody after robbing a store.

It happened at Gabe's on Beechmont Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Harris, 25, put clothing items under what he was wearing then fled the store without paying, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

A loss prevention officer approached Harris, asking him to return to the store.

Officials said Harris became "argumentative and belligerent," and implied he had two guns.

The loss prevention officer said he was calling police, and Harris shoved him and took off running.

Police found Harris in the area a short time later and he was taken into custody without incident.

The stolen items were recovered, but no weapons were found.

No one was hurt.

