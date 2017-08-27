'We carry guns': Armed judges in spotlight after Ohio attack

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.Full Story >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
