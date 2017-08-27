Ohio city trying to catch man flashing people on bicycle

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - Police in a city outside Columbus are searching for a man who has exposed himself to women four times in recent weeks while on a bicycle.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2vqCEZ1 ) a police captain in the city of Delaware says the bicyclist has been exposing himself since mid-July in parking lots and along a bike path.

Capt. Adam Moore calls the incidents "an assault."

The first reported flashing occurred July 13 when the man exposed himself to a shopkeeper in the city's downtown. Three incidents have been reported since then, including one Wednesday by a 23-year-old woman running along a bike path.

The man has been described as in his 20s or early 30s, slender, with blond or red hair, and possibly riding a mountain bike.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.