Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in OTR

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday, Sgt. Eric Franz with the Cincinnati Police Department said.

According to police, a man was shot around 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Race St.

His name has not been released at this time.

Police said they are still searching for the shooter.

If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

