Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

Several feet of rain have fallen in southeast Texas, flooding many major cities and causing extensive devastation.

Many are asking what they can do to help.

One way to give financial resources and find other areas of need is the American Red Cross.

Local officials are holding two "Zero to Hero" courses for Cincinnatians who want to travel with them to help with disaster relief.

Those will be next Wednesday and Thursday at the Red Cross offices on Dana Avenue.

They are free to attend, but you do have to register by calling 513-579-3000.

Matthew 25: Ministries is also sending a team this week.

On Sunday, they said they're prepped and loaded, and the Disaster Response Team is on standby.

They are accepting the following for disaster relief:

Monetary Donations: Donate online, mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

Non-Perishable Food: PULL TOP canned vegetables, fruits etc.; ready to eat dry goods such as nuts, peanut butter, dried fruits, granola and trail mixes, jerkies, ready to eat snacks; bottled water; ready- to-eat meals or MREs etc.

Personal Care Products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion etc.

First-Aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs etc.

New and gently used clothing; new underwear and socks in original packaging

You can also donate money. You can donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

As much as 40-50 inches are still expected to fall in some areas of Texas in the coming days.

