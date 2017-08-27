Monday marks four year anniversary of unsolved murder of Brown Co. woman

A Brown County family devastated by an unsolved murder is still looking for answers almost exactly four years later.

Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the death of Brittany Dodson Stykes.

[PREVIOUS: New details released in pregnant mother's shooting death]

Stykes died on August 28, 2013. Investigators have said that she was shot and killed in the front seat of her jeep along U.S. 68 in Brown County.

According to officials, the 22-year-old woman was pregnant. Her now four-year-old daughter, Aubrey, was also shot while sitting in the back seat of the jeep, but she survived the shooting.

"We need some kind of peace," Mary Dodson, Stykes' mother, said during a January 2017 press conference. "Our family is not at peace, and we need that."

Dodson's loved ones told FOX19 NOW in January that they are waiting for the killer to be caught so they can have justice.

"When you lose a child, you lose a part of yourself," Dodson said in a January interview.

At the start of 2017, Brown County officials held a press conference where they said that they are still focused on solving the case.

"This case should never fail to be resolved because we didn't provide enough resources, we didn't coordinate our efforts or we didn't run down every bit of information," Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said during the press conference.

Officials are still hunting down Stykes' killer.

"This case has never been closed, and we've never stopped investigating," Zac Corbin, the Brown County prosecutor, told FOX19 NOW in January.

Stykes' family is clinging to lasting memories. They will honor her again on Monday night at a candlelight vigil that will be held at the spot where Stykes took her last breath.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.