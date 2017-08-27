Police investigate fatal Franklin stabbing

Franklin Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Sunday.

The stabbing happened on Rooks Lane around 9 p.m.

According to police, upon arrival, a male was taken into custody that was exiting the residence. Another man was found stabbed inside and was pronounced dead.

A female and her small child were able to escape unharmed, police said.

The victim's body is being taken to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Their name will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

The suspect's name has not been released.

No charges have yet been filed.

