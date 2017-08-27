Report: Vontaze Burfict facing 5-game suspension

A summary of local Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky stories from FOX19, WXIX, 19News. Updated daily!Full Story >
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.Full Story >
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.Full Story >
Cincinnati police confirmed they are on scene investigating a fatal crash overnight.Full Story >
Cincinnati police confirmed they are on scene investigating a fatal crash overnight.Full Story >
Six people suffered injuries, including two who were hospitalized, and one officer was injured while making an arrest and several others were hit with paint.Full Story >
Six people suffered injuries, including two who were hospitalized, and one officer was injured while making an arrest and several others were hit with paint.Full Story >
One man is dead and another is under arrest in an Over-the-Rhine homicide Sunday night.Full Story >
One man is dead and another is under arrest in an Over-the-Rhine homicide Sunday night.Full Story >