Report: Vontaze Burfict facing 5-game suspension

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Bengals Pro Bowl Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a five-game suspension for a hit against the Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman in the Bengals’ second preseason game last week.

The report is according to ESPN.

Burfict is expected to appeal that suspension.

