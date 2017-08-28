1 dead, 1 under arrest in OTR shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

1 dead, 1 under arrest in OTR shooting

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Terrell Tolbert (Provided by Cincinnati police) Terrell Tolbert (Provided by Cincinnati police)
Leroy White (Provided by Cincinnati police) Leroy White (Provided by Cincinnati police)
OVER-THE-RHINE (FOX19) -

One man is dead and another is under arrest in an Over-the-Rhine homicide Sunday night.

Leroy White, 40, was found fatally shot in the 1700 block of Race Street about 5 p.m., Cincinnati police homicide investigators said.

Early Monday, they announced the arrest of a murder suspect, Terrell Tolbert, 37.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 3:17 a.m.

A court date was not immediately set.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly