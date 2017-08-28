1 dead, 1 under arrest in OTR shooting

One man is dead and another is under arrest in an Over-the-Rhine homicide Sunday night.

Leroy White, 40, was found fatally shot in the 1700 block of Race Street about 5 p.m., Cincinnati police homicide investigators said.

Early Monday, they announced the arrest of a murder suspect, Terrell Tolbert, 37.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 3:17 a.m.

A court date was not immediately set.

