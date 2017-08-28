Motorcyclist killed in East Walnut Hills crash

Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a fatal crash overnight.

A motorcyclist traveling westbound in the 1800 block of William Howard Taft Road lost control of his bike and hit a pole about midnight, said Lt. Tim Brown.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

William Howard Taft Road and Collins Avenue are closed early Monday until further notice.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

