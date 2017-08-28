Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Houston area, rescues 10 people

Ten local firefighters who are members of a statewide urban search and rescue team that responded to Texas as Hurricane Harvey pounds the state with unprecedented flooding rescued 10 people Sunday, according to their Facebook page.

Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Katy, a city just west of Houston and had to move to a higher area amid rising waters.

The team of 49 firefighters led by Cincinnati Fire Captain Mike Cayse rescued 10 people, including a physically disabled person, their Facebook page shows.

"In the middle of the night, as the team was preparing for water rescue operations, they received a request to work with one of the Califonia Task Forces on a rescue of a person trapped in high water in a tree," reads the latest post on their Facebook page, made about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

"By nights end, the team has rescued 10 people, including a handicapped person from several locations. The team is only slated to perform daylight operations, so as day breaks the activity for OHTF1 will most certainly be a busy one.

"In the overnight report, the closing comment from Task Force Team Leader, Mike Cayse was, "We are proud to call ourselves OHTF1."

In addition to Cayse, three other Cincinnati firefighters are in Texas now with Ohio Task Force 1:

District 3 Lt. Mike Lotz, Task Force rescue team manager

District 3 Firefighter Collin Grove, Task Force ground support specialist

District 1 Lt. Jeff McDonough, a rescue specialist

They were joined by two firefighters from West Chester and one each from departments in Anderson Township, Sycamore Township, Evendlale and the Butler County city of Hamilton, according to Lakamp.

Another two firefighters from Anderson are on standby and may go.

