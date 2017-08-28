Fairfield toddler found unresponsive in pool dies

A 2-year-old Fairfield boy died over the weekend, nearly two weeks after he was found unresponsive and not breathing in a backyard pool, police said.

William "Bubba" Fugate II was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children's Hospital on Saturday, according to reports from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and Fairfield police.

The toddler was taken to the hospital back on Aug. 13 when he was found in an in-ground pool at his family's residence on Crestview Drive just after noon, Day said.

The boy's grandmother was watching him at the time, he said.

He was not breathing when paramedics put him in an ambulance to go Mercy Hospital Fairfield, but he was resuscitated by the time they arrived, a police report shows.

He was transferred to Children's Hospital.

The toddler began to suffer seizures, so doctors put him in a medically inducted coma with seizure medication, the police report shows.

He died Saturday after doctors consulted with his parents about his condition, Day said.

Fairfield police looked into the incident and took it to the Butler County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"Based on the investigation and witness statements, it appears that this is not a criminal matter and just an unfortunate accident," police wrote in a 4-page narrative about the incident.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.