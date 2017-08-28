Covington double shooting suspect arrested

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center Friday in connection with a fatal Covington double shooting.

Damondre Williams, 20, is suspected for the murder of Antonio Bandy, 25, who was shot and killed in Covington earlier this month.

Authorities say Williams shot Bandy in the head at the 300 block of East 13th street on Aug. 1. Bandy’s father Marcus Broaddus, was also shot multiple times in the head and torso but survived the incident.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance cameras, according to police. However, that footage has not yet been available to the public.



Police said witnesses were interviewed and they all identified Williams as the shooter.



The men were found shot in the same location of another double shooting that killed a 24-year-old woman and wounded another person.



Family members of Lazuri Collins are still searching for answers after the 24-year-old mother was gunned down just a few days before Bandy.

Covington Police have not made any arrests and are urging anyone with information about Collins’ killer to come forward.



“She was my first born grandbaby,” said Rose Stephens her grandmother. Police said Collins and her father, 41-year-old Antonio Collins both suffered gunshot wounds around East 13th and Wheeler streets.



Family members believe a bullet hit her through the window of her vehicle before she crashed into a pole.

It’s not clear if the two shootings are related.



