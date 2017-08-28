Deliberations continue in case of teen shot, killed outside Cincinnati YMCA

Deliberations continue this week in the case of a 17-year-old girl shot and killed outside a Cincinnati YMCA in 2015.

Cincinnati police say Rico Mosley, 20, fired a hail of bullets outside the Melrose YMCA as a "Sweet Sixteen" birthday party ended in April 2015.

Kelsie Crow, a junior at Purcell Marion High School who played on the soccer team, died in her car while trying to flee the gunfire, police have said. They said she was found in the driver's side of the crashed vehicle, struck in the neck by a stray bullet that lodged in her back.

Police have said she was an innocent bystander.

At least 100 teens were outside the building when nearly 30 shots were fired, according to police. Two other teens, ages 17 and 15, were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite all the witnesses, it took police nearly a year to arrest Mosley.

He is being tried on counts of murder and felonious assault.

