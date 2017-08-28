As Harvey flooding impacts nation's blood supply, Tri-State urged to donate

Hurricane Harvey and its associated flooding are impacting the nation’s blood supply. (Source: Texas Army National Guard)

Hoxworth Blood Center is urging eligible donors, especially those with type O positive blood, to make and keep donation appointments as soon as possible.

To schedule an appointment, please call (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.

With blood drives canceled for multiple days in southeast Texas because of widespread flooding, all blood collection agencies in the U.S. are making efforts to meet emergency blood needs of patients and ensure a sufficient blood supply in storm-affected areas.

Officials say it is important for blood donors to give in the coming days and weeks to meet the immediate and future needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. If donations are negatively impacted, the long-term needs of patients could be affected.

Individuals with type O blood are critically important at this time and should schedule a blood donation appointment as soon as possible. Type O blood is the only blood type that can be safely transfused to most patients with other blood types and is frequently used in emergency situations.

