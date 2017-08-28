Water boil advisory issued a street in Warren County

The Warren County Water and Sewer Department on Monday issued a precautionary boil water advisory for nine customers due to a water main break.

Services impacted are addresses between 6890 and 6968 on Lighthouse Point.

Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

The water company says the boil advisory will last for at least 24 hours and noted the likelihood of any contamination is “extremely minimal.”

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.