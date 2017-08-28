Kentucky 'Moms Club' takes limo to claim $50,000 lotto ticket

A group of Kentucky women, who call themselves the Brightleaf Moms Club, showed up in style Friday to claim a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket.

The women who formed the neighborhood group play the lottery together when the jackpot is high.

Julie Neubacher bought the tickets for the group Aug. 19 at Remke Markets on Turkeyfoot Road in Erlanger. The jackpot for that Saturday drawing was an estimated $535 million.

Neubacher returned back to the store after the drawing to check their tickets. As Neubacher was scanning the tickets she overheard the clerk telling a customer that their store had a $50,000 winner. Right about that time, she scanned a ticket and received the message, “You’ve won $50,000!”

At first, Neubacher thought there was something wrong with the machine.

On Friday, the group showed up to lottery headquarters in a limo to claim the winning ticket.

Each member of the group received a little more than $8,300, before taxes. Most of the women said they would be using their winnings for travel.

Remke Markets will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

