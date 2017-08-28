WATCH LIVE: FOX19 NOW partners with Red Cross, Cincinnati Bell for hurricane relief telethon

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Houston residents use rafts and air mattrresses to ferry belongings to higher ground. (Source: KPRC via CNN)

FOX19 NOW is partnering with the American Red Cross and Cincinnati Bell to help raise relief funds for the victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Call 877-294-1944 or 513-565-0872 to make a donation.

WATCH LIVE: We are holding a telethon live on FOX19 NOW Morning News 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday

Funds will go toward clean up efforts from the storms that left 11 dead in Houston and the broader southeastern Texas region.

Harvey made landfall in Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm.

Up to 20 inches of rain could fall in the coming days, on top of the more than 30 inches some places have already seen.

The National Hurricane Center says life-threatening flooding continues for parts of Texas.

In one hour we have raised 5,000 for @RedCross if we keep this pace up by 11am that's 25,000 plus @CincyBell matching 5 grand! pic.twitter.com/xsWzph2vm4 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) August 29, 2017

