Vigil to be held on 4-year anniversary of Brown Co. woman's unsolved murder

A Brown County family devastated by an unsolved murder is still looking for answers almost exactly four years later.

Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the death of Brittany Dodson Stykes, and her family plans to honor her at a candlelight vigil. The vigil will be held in Brown County at 7 p.m. between Georgetown and Ripley, near the spot along U.S. 68 where Stykes was shot and killed.

Stykes died on August 28, 2013. Investigators have said that she was shot and killed in the front seat of her jeep along U.S. 68 in Brown County.

According to officials, the 22-year-old woman was pregnant. Her now four-year-old daughter, Aubrey, was also shot while sitting in the back seat of the jeep, but she survived the shooting.

At the start of 2017, Brown County officials held a press conference where they said that they are still focused on solving the case.

Officials are still hunting down Stykes' killer.

"This case has never been closed, and we've never stopped investigating," Zac Corbin, the Brown County prosecutor, told FOX19 NOW in January.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

