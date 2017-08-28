NFL player found not guilty of weapons charge after Sharonville - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

NFL player found not guilty of weapons charge after Sharonville water park arrest

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Adolphus Washington (FOX19 NOW) Adolphus Washington (FOX19 NOW)
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati native and Buffalo Bills football player has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Adolphus Washington, 24, had been accused of improperly carrying a concealed weapon outside the Splash Water Park on Chester Road. He was arrested as officers were clearing out a crowd in the water park parking lot.

A Sharonville arrest report described the situation as such: "Suspect reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers. The suspect did not inform officers beforehand."

Washington was driving a 3-wheeled motorcycle vehicle called a Slingshot, documents show.

Officers took Washington to the Sharonville Police Department, processed and released him the same night.

A Hamilton County judge found Washington not guilty of the misdemeanor weapons charge during a Monday trial.

Washington graduated from Robert A. Taft High School before playing at Ohio State. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

