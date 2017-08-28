NFL player found not guilty of weapons charge after Sharonville water park arrest

A Cincinnati native and Buffalo Bills football player has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Adolphus Washington, 24, had been accused of improperly carrying a concealed weapon outside the Splash Water Park on Chester Road. He was arrested as officers were clearing out a crowd in the water park parking lot.

A Sharonville arrest report described the situation as such: "Suspect reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers. The suspect did not inform officers beforehand."

Washington was driving a 3-wheeled motorcycle vehicle called a Slingshot, documents show.

Officers took Washington to the Sharonville Police Department, processed and released him the same night.

A Hamilton County judge found Washington not guilty of the misdemeanor weapons charge during a Monday trial.

Washington graduated from Robert A. Taft High School before playing at Ohio State. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.