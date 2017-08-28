Matthew 25: Ministries leaving for Texas Tuesday to assist with disaster relief

Matthew 25’s Disaster Response Team is departing on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon for the Hurricane Harvey disaster region.

"We're prepared to start sending down our supplies and so the supplies will be heading down starting tomorrow and we'll be collecting supplies for probably weeks or months to come and continue helping out in that area," Matthew 25: Ministries CEO Tim Mettey said.

Houston officials said one big need are baby items.

Initial plans are to head towards Rockport and Aransas Pass and then follow along Harvey’s path of destruction.

"Our job is then also to help sustain them, while they're there trying to get their lives back in order," Mettey said.

Joined by the Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit, Matthew 25’s disaster relief vehicles are loaded with supplies including P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, and tarps.

The fleet also includes an ice machine that can produce up to 10,000 pounds of ice a day.

