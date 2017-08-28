Forest Park Police seek help identifying purse snatchers

Police in Forest Park are asking for the public’s help in catching three people responsible for robbing people as they entered the Cracker Barrel on Chase Road.



All three incidents happened on Aug. 11 and were caught on surveillance around 5 p.m.

In the video you can see a man in a white Nike hat block the victim from getting into the restaurant. During that time, another suspect is going through the victims purse grabbing her wallet. ‘

Police said the suspects would take the credit cards out of their wallet and then return it to the victims acting like they found it and helped them. Police said the victims had no idea they had been robbed.

The suspects used the stolen credit cards within 30 minutes.

Police said they made purchases at Target, Walgreens and Best Buy totaling more than $3,000.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Forest Park Police at 513-595-5220 or you can call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

