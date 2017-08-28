Harvey headed to the Tri-State

While it won’t be nearly as bad as it has been in Texas, Harvey is expected to impact the Cincinnati area.



After weakening to a tropical depression and finally leaving Texas and Louisiana on Thursday, Harvey is expected to gradually drift to the north and east as a remnant low pressure system. While breezy conditions will still exist around Harvey, no damaging wind gusts are expected.



Harvey will still be producing widespread rainfall. However, thanks to increased forward speed and separation from its Gulf moisture source, rainfall totals will be nowhere near what they have been in Southeast Texas and Louisiana.



There are still varying opinions among the computer models, but as it stands now, rain from Harvey will begin in the Tri-State Friday afternoon. Once the rain starts, it will linger for quite a while. Rain will vary from light to heavy through Saturday night. Sunday is currently looking much drier.



Rainfall amounts may range from as little as 0.5” to as much as 4” depending on where the heaviest rain ultimately falls. The most common measurements in our area look to be 2” to 3” right now. While this is a far cry from the 50” rainfall totals some parts of Texas will see, it still may trigger minor flash flooding in spots.



We’ll continue to monitor Harvey closely and bring you the latest updates.



