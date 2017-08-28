SWAT called after man barricades himself in Oakley apartment

SWAT is on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside an Oakley apartment Monday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said the incident happened in the 2700 block of Willard Ave.

Edwards Avenue is closed from Madison to Smith Road, police said.

Police said a woman was able to get out of the apartment safe.

No other information was immediately available.

