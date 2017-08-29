Police: Barricaded gunman fires at officers, surrenders after standoff

A SWAT standoff with a barricaded suspect who fired gunshots in the direction of officers near Rookwood Pavilion ended peacefully overnight with the suspect in custody, Cincinnati police said.

The suspect surrendered about midnight at an apartment in the 2700 block of Willard Avenue, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters at the scene.

"We're just very lucky, and we're lucky that this individual was willing to come out, and we have some very skilled negotiators that do an absolute outstanding job and and this is what we pay them to do," Neudigate said.

The suspect was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation, Neudigate said. His name and age were not immediately released.

He faces charges of inducing panic and possibly felonious assault for firing in the direction of officers, according to Neudigate.

Great job by @CincyPD D2 Patrol, SWAT, and negotiators to bring successful conclusion to incident; shots fired by suspect all officers ok. https://t.co/qqTwv4nTQ2 — LTC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) August 29, 2017

Officers first responded to the 12-unit apartment complex on Willard Avenue just before 11 p.m.

They received a report of a suicidal subject from the suspect’s father, Neudigate said.

The man’s sister was in the apartment at the time and was able to leave of her own free will when officers arrived.

The suspect refused to leave the building and fired several shots from a handgun out the window or door, according to Neudigate.

Some went in the direction of officers, he said.

No injuries were reported.

SWAT negotiators responded and were able to get the man on the phone and coax him into surrendering, Neudiate said.

Continuing to appraise barricaded person situation on Willard Avenue. SWAT is on scene. — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) August 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.