'Superbubz' loses pinkie finger in surgery but still 'crushed some pizza'

A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer recently honored by Cincinnati police and the Cincinnati Reds lost his pinkie finger in surgery Monday but felt well enough to put away some pizza and go home.

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert has Stage 4 neuroblastoma, one of the more common forms of childhood cancer. He was diagnosed just two years ago.

He is keeping his spirits up with the love and support of his parents, Emily and Wally Herbert, and their devoted circle of family and friends.

"Surgery went well! He woke up, crushed some pizza, napped while getting platelets and then Buffalo Joe's for dinner (per his request) Oh and he asked the surgeon to draw him a mustache with the skin marker lol," reads the latest post on the Facegbook page chronicling his journey, Fight with Superbubz.

"I don't know how he does it! He's just amazing!!

"#fightwithsuperbubz"

Superbubz's family is trying to give him the opportunity to experience as many fun events as they can during his final weeks.

They have chosen to enjoy their time together at home instead of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Superbubz would undergo intensive treatments that might prolong his life a bit, but make him so sick he would be bed-ridden.

A fundraiser to help the Herbert family pay their mounting medical costs will be held Sept. 16 at Public House. It runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

