A crash involving a flipped vehicle turned eastbound Interstate 275 into a parking lot at the start of your morning commute Tuesday.

Two vehicles collided between Winton Road and Hamilton Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

One of them flipped into the center median. The other ran into the wood line.

Two lanes were closed shortly after, causing major travel delays.

The highway briefly closed before partially reopening.

Acc. NB 275 north of Hamilton Ave, 2 lanes blocked; car flipped in the median; use Ronald Reagan pic.twitter.com/IKosuFfVbL — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) August 29, 2017

