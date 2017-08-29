SWAT officer in viral photo rescuing hurricane victims: 'All of the first responders are working tirelessly'

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

You've likely seen the photo of the Houston SWAT officer carrying a mother and her toddler through high water on your Facebook or Instagram feed.

The photograph of Daryl Hudeck went viral and has quickly become a symbol of the hero’s helping Houstonians.

FOX19 Morning Anchor Kara Sewell is a good friend of Daryl Hudeck and his wife, Jaime.

While he’s not allowed to comment to media about the photographer, despite numerous requests, he gave her an exclusive quote about first responder's rescue efforts.

'Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. All of the first responders are working tirelessly to find and move those impacted by the flooding to safe ground. Please continue to keep the city of Houston in your thoughts and prayers.'

His wife, Jaime, also told Kara he's exhausted and overwhelmed by the nationwide attention but he'll continue to be on call as long as the city needs him.

Hudeck has been on duty since the storm hit Friday.

