Kara Sewell's mother waits out Harvey

Morning Anchor and Houston native Kara Sewell has been watching Hurricane Harvey coverage closely.
She's also getting her parents and brother, who live in the Spring Branch area.
Diana Sewell joined her by phone on FOX19 Now Tuesday to share her experience waiting out Tropical Storm Harvey.
Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.Full Story >
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.Full Story >
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.Full Story >
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.Full Story >
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.Full Story >
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.Full Story >
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."Full Story >
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."Full Story >
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.Full Story >
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.Full Story >