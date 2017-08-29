Kara Sewell's mother waits out Harvey - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kara Sewell's mother waits out Harvey

By Kara Sewell, Morning Anchor
HOUSTON (FOX19 NOW) -

Morning Anchor and Houston native Kara Sewell has been watching Hurricane Harvey coverage closely.

She's also getting her parents and brother, who live in the Spring Branch area.

Diana Sewell joined her by phone on FOX19 Now Tuesday to share her experience waiting out Tropical Storm Harvey.

