Authorities ID cyclist killed in Boone County hit-skip, driver sought

Investigators are working to find a driver accused of hitting a bicyclist and fleeing the scene.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at North Bend Road and Northside Drive. A passing driver found a man lying in a grassy area, and called 911.

"Investigation quickly revealed the deceased male had been struck from the rear while riding his bicycle," the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The victim has been identified as Allen Williams, 48, of Hebron, Ky.

The investigation is being classified as a fatal hit and run, since the driver did not stop or report the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit at (859) 334-2175.

