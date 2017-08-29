Check out the first episode of The Fiona Show

After non-stop news flowing through about Harvey, North Korea and the political climate there's something adorable out there.

Fiona, Cincinnati's the world's most beloved baby hippo now has her own show on Facebook!

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Zoo release the first episode of "The Fiona Show."

The eight minute episode debuted never before seen footage of Fiona's earliest days, when she was struggling with health issue and seemingly living on borrowed time.

Fiona weighed only 29 pounds when she was born on January 24, the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

"We were really nervous," Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. "Everyone refused to give up."

As of August 21, she weighs a health 451 pounds and sometimes makes public appearances at the zoo's hippo exhibit.

