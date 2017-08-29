Water canned at Ohio MillerCoors Brewery en route to Harvey victims

Back in July, the MillerCoors Brewery in Trenton, Ohio began packaging canned drinking water as part of a national partnership. This week, 50,000 cans of drinking water are making their way to the region battered by Hurricane Harvey.

Those July efforts were part of a national partnership to can 2 million cans of drinking water in the next three years for the American Red Cross to help those impacted by disasters.

The 50,000 cans were sent to a MillerCoors brewery about 275 miles northwest of Houston. From there, a fleet of delivery trucks will take the water to Red Cross outposts in southeastern Texas.

How you can help hurricane victims

“Providing clean water during a disaster is one of the most urgent and important needs,” says Patricia Smitson, CEO of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross. “Often drinking water becomes contaminated or inaccessible after a disaster, but the basic human need for water doesn’t diminish."

Harvey made landfall in Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center says life-threatening flooding continues for parts of Texas.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.