Everything you need to know about Riverfest

Riverfest is the place to be on Labor Day weekend. It’s an all-day party for the Queen City to close out the summer and this year will be the 40th anniversary.

When is the fireworks show?

The Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks start at 9:05 p.m. Sunday at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman's Cove. But there are plenty of spots in Northern Kentucky you can see the fireworks from.

What can I do before the fireworks on Sunday?

12 p.m. — Live broadcast with the KiddChris Show & Shroom

12-8 p.m. — Kiss 107.1 “Just Show Up Show” concert. This year’s performers include Judah & The Lion, Hey Violet, AJR, Skylar Stecker and Spencer Sutherland.

12-8 p.m. — The Kroger Activity Zone will have entertainment all day at Yeatmans Cove Park, including a meet-and-greet with FC Cincinnati players.

3 p.m. — The Rubber Duck Regatta.

Can I reserve a spot?

Blankets can be placed after 6 a.m. on Saturday before the event. The event opens to the public at noon on Sunday. It’s first come, first served basis.

What’s OK to bring? What should I leave at home? (No, you can't bring booze)

Permitted Items:



-Strollers-Diapers/Diaper Bags



-Purse sized umbrellas



-Sun block, sunscreen, sunglasses, etc.



-Bug spray



-Snacks for small children



-Folding chairs (in designated areas), blankets, etc.



-Cameras



-Radios



-Earplugs



-Binoculars



Prohibited Items:



-Alcoholic beverages



-Illegal weapons, explosives of any kind



-Wheeled items: skateboards, bicycles, roller blades, etc.



-Laser Pointers/Laser Pens



-Glass bottles



-Coolers



-Liquids



-Pets (with exception of service dogs)



-Large umbrellas, chairs, etc.



-Drug paraphernalia, illegal substances, etc.



-Vending/ solicitation without WEBN approval



Where do I park?

Uber and Lyft could be an easier way to get around for a lot of people. But you should expect higher fees due to greater demand for drivers.

There will be two locations at Riverfest that are suitable for disabled parking:

-The parking lot at Sawyer Point at the corner of Eggleston and Pete Rose Way

-The East Garage next to U.S. Bank Arena on Pete Rose Way

What’s up with all the rubber ducks?

The Rubber Duck Regatta is an annual tradition. An estimated 200,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into the Ohio River near the Serpentine Wall at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the duck that travels the fastest wins a 2017 Honda HR-V LX Sedan and potentially another $1 million is their duck is a specially marked “KEMPA Million Dollar Duck.”

The second place winner will snag a $100 gift card to Kroger every week for a year, totalling $5,200. Another five winners will get $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union.

Each duck costs $5

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.