Mark Wahlberg tweets he's bringing a Wahlburgers restaurant to the Queen City

Earlier this week, Cincinnati restaurateur Jeff Ruby tweeted a photo of himself smoking cigars with the actor. Wahlberg appears to have signed the photo, adding the message: "Best N.Y. Strip I Ever Ate!"

Wahlberg was apparently in Cincinnati on business, and tweeted Tuesday afternoon about the new location.

Wahlberg's tweet suggested that the new location is "coming soon," as he stood near the old Pi Pizzeria location in downtown Cincinnati. That location -- at the corner of 6th and Main -- has been confirmed.

Marky Mark literally rolled out a red carpet for a Cleveland Wahlburgers opening earlier this year.

The chain was founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie, as well as other investors. Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts.

"There is no better feeling than sitting at the table together, sharing good food, a few laughs and lots of love," reads the Our Story section of the restaurant chain's website. "At Wahlburgers we share a bit of that feeling every day with every guest. Our hospitality comes from the heart."

