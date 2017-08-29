You can donate goods for Harvey victims at CPS football games

Tropical Storm Harvey has left several dead and thousand displaced and the flooding isn’t over yet.

Here’s how you can help.

Cincinnati Public Schools will be taking monetary donations, food and other supplies at football games.

Here’s what’s needed:

Non-perishable foods and canned good that do not require openers

Water

MREs that are still in-date

Cleaning supplies such as bleach, gloves, mops, paper towels and garbage bags

Personal hygiene product

Flashlights and batteries

New pillows, sheets, towels, air mattresses and duct tape

The football schedule:

Friday: All games start at 7 p.m.

Aiken vs. Maderia at Taft Highschool

Woodward vs. Norwood at Woodward Highschool

Clark vs. Deer Park at Withrow Highschool

Saturday: All games start at 6 p.m.

Hughes vs. Reading at Taft Highschool

Riverview East vs. Gamble at Woodward Highschool

