A parking lot may soon replace the old Hudepohl smoke stack

The iconic smoke stack from the old Hudepohl Brewery will be demolished in the next five to six months.

That's the word from the group who bought the property three years ago.

At a news conference Tuesday, the Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority revealed that once the Environmental Protection Agency finishes cleaning up asbestos at the site on the 800 block of West 6th Street, the smoke stack and other buildings will be demolished.

The group says part of the site will first be marketed for parking, then for other sorts of development a few months later.

The site has been vacant since the brewery closed in 1987, after more than 100 years in business.

