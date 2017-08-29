VIDEO: Robber shoves gun in worker's face at Pleasant Ridge Chil - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

VIDEO: Robber shoves gun in worker's face at Pleasant Ridge Chili

(Cincinnati Police Department) (Cincinnati Police Department)
PLEASANT RIDGE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police are asking for you help to identify a man who robbed a Pleasant Ridge Chili employee at gunpoint Monday.

The robbery happened around 3:40 p.m.

The surveillance video captured shows the man walk into the restaurant and over to an employee. He then points a gun to her head.

Police have not said what the man got away with.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

