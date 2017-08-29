VIDEO: Robber shoves gun in worker's face at Pleasant Ridge Chili

Cincinnati Police are asking for you help to identify a man who robbed a Pleasant Ridge Chili employee at gunpoint Monday.

The robbery happened around 3:40 p.m.

The surveillance video captured shows the man walk into the restaurant and over to an employee. He then points a gun to her head.

Pleasant Ridge Chili robbed at gun point on 8/28 ID the suspect and get ca$h for clues @CincyPD_3523040 pic.twitter.com/fs8occVD7X — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) August 29, 2017

Police have not said what the man got away with.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

