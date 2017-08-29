Cincinnati State, Mount St. Joseph team up for transfer program

Cincinnati State students will soon be able to apply their credit hours toward earning a bachelor's degree at Mount St. Joseph University. (Source: Greg Hume)

The agreement, announced by both institutions Tuesday, aims to provide local students with a more affordable route toward earning a bachelor's degree.

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College students who have completed a Cincinnati State associate degree program will be able to seamlessly apply those credit hours toward a bachelor's degree at Mount St. Joseph.

Those students may be eligible for as much as $10,000 a year in special transfer scholarships while completing their bachelor’s degree at the Mount, according to the institutions.

“One of our top priorities is to make college work better for students by creating clear, affordable pathways that help students reach their goals,” Cincinnati State President Monica Posey said. “This new agreement with Mount St. Joseph University does exactly that and creates a wonderful option for local students.”

The new agreement includes bachelor’s degree pathways in nursing, education, business, paralegal, and health and wellness, and continues pathways in criminology, social work, and sport management.

The new agreement will also provide for enhanced academic transfer advising on-site at Cincinnati State’s Transfer Center with MSJ advisers, a tailored orientation program and priority registration at the Mount, application fee waivers, and streamlined acceptance of transfer credits.

