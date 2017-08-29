Police search for man after Hyde Park metro bus stabbing

Police are looking for a man after a stabbing took place on a Queen City Metro Bus.

They say after the incident, which took place around 5:30 p.m. on Madison Road in Hyde Park, the bus stopped in front of Withrow High School.

Police are looking for Anthony Booker, a 19-year-old black man wearing a black and gray hoodie and black pants. They said his hair is in corn rows.

Sgt. Eric Franz said the stabbing took place as a result of a dispute between Booker and a 17-year-old.

The victim was stabbed three times. He was taken to Children's Hospital.

Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.

Booker was last seen running behind the school, according to police.

A warrant for felonious assault has been issued.

