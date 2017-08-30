Harvey makes landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports.

At 4 a.m., the center of circulation was located about 5 miles west of Cameron.

Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph as the storm moved north to northeast at 7 mph.

#Beaumont (BPT) reporting 26.03" of rain .. on Tuesday! Yes .. a 1-day total, including 18.8" in 12 hours .. — Jay Grymes (@Jay_WAFB) August 30, 2017

All flights to Houston from the two major airports in south Louisiana are canceled.

No one can get to Houston from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport or the Baton Rouge Airport. However, there are some flights available to Dallas.

