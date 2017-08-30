Police on scene investigating Goshen Twp homicide, suspect at large

Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Norma Lane for a report of a possible domestic situation just before 5 a.m., she said.

When they arrived, they found a person dead, she said.

By 5:45 a.m., authorities put out a state-wide broadcast to law enforcement officials to be on the lookout for a male suspect who fled the scene in a black 2012 Ford Taurus with Ohio license plate FRH2953.

The car was last seen getting onto Interstate 275 from State Route 28.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

