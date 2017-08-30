Another UDF robbed, latest in string of heists

Another United Dairy Farmers was robbed early Wednesday, the latest in a string of heists at the convenience stores across the Greater Cincinnati area.

It's too early to tell if this robbery is connected to at least five UDFS that have been held up in the past month, police confirmed.

A gunman held up the UDF in the 3300 block of Clifton Avenue just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

He stole money from the cash register drawer and fled on foot.

A K-9 and his handler responded and unsuccessfully tried to follow the suspect's trail.

Several UDF stores have been held up in Cincinnati and parts of Hamilton County in recent weeks, according to Crime Stoppers.

They are offering a $1,5000 reward for information about the suspect, a gunman dressed in black who wears a skull mask when he robs the stores.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Raw Video: Glenmore Avenue UDF robbery

