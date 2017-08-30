La Salle grad, serviceman killed in Texas crash

A La Salle High School graduate has died while serving with the U.S. Air Force in Texas.

Lt. Nicholas Taylor died Saturday in a crash in San Antonio.

"Nick had a skip in his step and an infectious smile that lit up the hallways of La Salle High School," reads a statement from the school.

He graduated from LaSalle in 2013. He then graduated from the University of Cincinnati.

He was on a training assignment in Texas when he died.

Visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 1 at Crossroads Uptown, 42 Calhoun Street.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, at Crossroads Uptown followed by the burial with military honors in Oak Hill Cemetery.

