Amazon to add 1,000 jobs at new Warren County facility - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Amazon to add 1,000 jobs at new Warren County facility

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(file) (file)
MONROE, OH (FOX19) -

Amazon will be looking to fill 1,000 positions at a new location in Warren County.

The company will open a new fulfillment center in Monroe, according to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

As part of the tax credit agreement, Amazon must maintain operations at the location for at least 13 years.

It's not clear when the fulfillment center will open or when the company will begin hiring. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Louisiana residents hope sandbags will keep Harvey water out

    Louisiana residents hope sandbags will keep Harvey water out

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:40:29 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:37 GMT
    Western Louisiana residents are bracing for more wind and water as Tropical Storm Harvey heads their way after dumping record rainfall on Texas.Full Story >
    Western Louisiana residents are bracing for more wind and water as Tropical Storm Harvey heads their way after dumping record rainfall on Texas.Full Story >

  • Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-08-30 06:00:43 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:36 GMT

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    Full Story >

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    Full Story >

  • Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-08-30 08:02:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:36 GMT

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    Full Story >

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly