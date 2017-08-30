Amazon to add 1,000 jobs at new Warren County facility

Amazon will be looking to fill 1,000 positions at a new location in Warren County.

The company will open a new fulfillment center in Monroe, according to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

As part of the tax credit agreement, Amazon must maintain operations at the location for at least 13 years.

It's not clear when the fulfillment center will open or when the company will begin hiring.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.