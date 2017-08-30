Suspect arrested in OTR homicide

A man is now charged in a recent homicide.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Clifton Avenue on August 21.

Micah McNeil, 30, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Wednesday, the Cincinnati Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Darius Shields. He is now charged with murder.

Shields is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

