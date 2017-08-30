Suspect arrested in Middletown pharmacy robbery - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Suspect arrested in Middletown pharmacy robbery

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

An arrest has been made in last week's pharmacy robbery.

Matthew Jackson, 35, is now charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said he robbed the CVS in the 800 block of Breiel Avenue on Friday evening.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at his Trenton home.

Investigators said they found evidence linking him to the crime.

Police thanked the community for their help in identifying Jackson.

