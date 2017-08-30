Schools in Tri-State reschedule football games as Harvey moisture looms

Remnant moisture from Hurricane Harvey will approach the Tri-State by the end of the week, possibly disrupting high school football games in the area. (Source: WXIX)

As a result, Bellevue Independent Schools and the Newport Independent School District have decided to reschedule this week's varsity football games.

The Bellevue vs. Bishop Brossart game is being moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Gilligan Stadium.

A volleyball game is also being moved.

Newport's game in Owen County has also been moved to Thursday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast this weekend. Click or tap here for a complete forecast.

