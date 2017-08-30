Kroger expects to offer meal kits at 37 Tri-State stores by October

Kroger is expanding the availability of its "Pre + Pared" brand of meal kits to more Greater Cincinnati and Dayton stores. (File)

Kroger is expanding the availability of its "Pre + Pared" brand of meal kits to more Greater Cincinnati and Dayton stores.

Kroger will begin to offer meal kits at these five additional stores beginning Saturday:

Anderson Township

Beavercreek

Englewood

Centerville

Troyin

Kits are already sold at Kroger stores in Sharonville, Hyde Park, Oakley, Harpers Point and Newport.

Kroger expects to roll out meal kits to more stores in the next four weeks. The kits will be added to the Mason-Montgomery and Dent stores Sept. 9.

By the end of September, Kroger expects to have 37 local stores offering meal kits.

The company launched the line of dinner kits earlier this year. The kits come with everything you need to create a meal for two, including the recipe. Prices start at around $14.

