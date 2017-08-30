St. Bernard lands $3 million Wiedermann brewery, beer garden project

A new $3 million project, called the Wiedermann Brewery and Bohemian Beer Garden complex, is coming to the Village of St. Bernard. (Source: Cincinnati Enquirer)

A new $3 million project, called the Wiedermann Brewery and Bohemian Beer Garden complex, is coming to the Village of St. Bernard.

The village describes it as a monumental step in the revitalization of its historic Vine Street business district.

A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the village, at 4811 Vine St.

Recent additions to St. Bernard's business district include:

JuJu Beans Coffee & Friends

Woodstone Creek Artisan Wine & Distillery

AY Design Art on Vine

Streetpops Dessert Shop

Atmosphere Salon & Lounge

3D Color Inc.

Blue Pearl

The St. Bernard Public Library.

Village officials say development incentives were a key element in the financing package that made the project possible.

They also say the village recently completed a street renovation, and are inviting interested parties to contact City Hall about additional development opportunities.

Wiedemann's Fine Beer is back under local ownership and management for the first time since 1967.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.