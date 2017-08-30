Police: Man in custody after brazen Pleasant Ridge Chili robbery - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Man in custody after brazen Pleasant Ridge Chili robbery

(Cincinnati Police Department) (Cincinnati Police Department)
PLEASANT RIDGE, OH (FOX19) -

Police say the man who robbed a Pleasant Ridge Chili employee at gunpoint this week is now in custody.

The robbery happened Monday around 3:40 p.m. The surveillance video captured shows the man walk into the restaurant and over to an employee. He then shoves the gun in her face.

Cincinnati police asked the public for helping identifying the man Tuesday, and by 2 p.m. Wednesday they said they had a man in custody.

The staff at Pleasant Ridge Chili said they are like family and they've got a loyal fan base of customers, who are so grateful everyone is OK.

